Push for mandatory pet food standards as more than 20 Victorian dogs die

An investigation is underway to determine whether horse meat sold to pet owners as beef is behind a spate of Victorian dog deaths.

There have been 21 dog deaths in Victoria linked to pet meat in eastern Victoria.

Meat from the Maffra District Knackery has been found to contain indospicine, a toxin which causes liver disease in dogs.

The knackery also trades as Backman’s Meats and Backman’s Greyhound Supplies.

Executive manager of the Pet Food Industry Association of Australia (PFIAA) Carolyn Macgill, says she understands the toxin is “coming in via horse meat”, but that’s yet to be confirmed.

Agriculture Victoria issued a statewide pet food warning for fresh and frozen meat sourced from Gippsland and sold between May 31 and July 3.

There are currently no mandatory recalls or standards for pet food, and the PFIAA wants that to change.

“Pet food should be regulated and as part of regulation there should be a mandatory recall when things like this occur,” she said.

Anyone with pet meat they suspect may be contaminated should throw it away.

