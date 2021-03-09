3AW
Push for parking bays for pregnant women

4 hours ago
Tom Elliott
Article image for Push for parking bays for pregnant women

A mother who recently gave birth to her second child has started a petition to get dedicated parking bays for those who are pregnant.

Sophie Pasinski, who gave birth last month, told Tom Elliott she found it extremely difficult to get around while she was pregnant.

“My plan was that a doctor could issue the permit with dates where it’s effective from and when it will expire,” she explained.

At this stage, Ms Pasinski admits her idea hasn’t got much traction.

But Tom Elliott says he is sympathetic to her cause.

Picture by Getty iStock

