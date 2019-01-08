Push for point-to-point speed cameras on major Melbourne roads

Victoria Police’s head of road policing says he’s a “big fan” of point-to-point speed cameras and is “keen” for their introduction on several major roads.

They’re currently in operation on the Hume Freeway.

Stephen Leane joined 3AW Mornings on Tuesday, where he was asked by a caller about their possible introduction on the Tullamarine Freeway.

“I’m a big fan of point-to-point cameras, to be honest,” Leane said.

“I raised that last year when I was first appointed.

“There’s quite a bit of investment in it for government, so I’ve only just started to have that conversation.

“But my experience on the Hume … you just find people drive at a regular speed.

“I’m keen for the major roads that we think about it.”

Leane also spoke about the figures of Operation Roadwise, which revealed more drivers had been caught drug-driving than drink-driving over the Christmas / New Year period.

920 drivers were nabbed during the 24 days of the operation, compared with 892 people caught over the blood alcohol limit.

