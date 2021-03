There’s a push for politicians to be regularly tested for drugs and alcohol in parliament.

It comes after the extent of the boozy culture in Canberra was laid bare recently.

Maureen Kyne, from Maureen Kyne and Associates workplace consultancy, told Tom Elliott there should be a booze ban for politicians while working.

“I’m dumbfounded there isn’t one in place,” she said.

Picture by Getty iStock