Push for segregated carriages on V/Line trains to stop COVID-19 spread

5 hours ago
Tom Elliott

A Victorian politician is calling for lockdown residents to be separated from those living outside of the lockdown area on trains.

Member for the Western Victoria Region, Beverley McArthur, says a “significant number” of passengers are getting on V/Line trains in hotspot areas and segregated carriages would help stop the spread of COVID-19.

“What we’ve got to do is do anything possible that stops the virus spreading,” she told Tom Elliott.

“I was at the Geelong Station earlier today and I was told there were still a significant number of people getting on the train in … Wyndham Vale, Little River, Tarneit, those sorts of places.

“It does seem a bit silly to mix everybody up.

“It seems quite sensible to have a dedicated carriage.”

