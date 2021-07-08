Push for ‘urgent’ consumer rights reform to fix COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

Consumer rights advocates are calling on governments across Australia to implement urgent reform to fix Australia’s travel cancellation chaos.

COVID-19 has thrown the tourism and travel sectors upside down.

Choice Consumer Rights expert, Alison Elliot, told 3AW many Australians were still in the dark or out of pocket following bookings they weren’t able or allowed to fill.

“We don’t think it’s acceptable people should be waiting so long to get some information about what’s happening with their bookings,” she said.

Among their key concerns, the “highly variable outcomes” people have received from companies.

Picture by Getty iStock