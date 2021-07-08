3AW
Push for ‘urgent’ consumer rights reform to fix COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

35 mins ago
3aw drive
Article image for Push for ‘urgent’ consumer rights reform to fix COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

Consumer rights advocates are calling on governments across Australia to implement urgent reform to fix Australia’s travel cancellation chaos.

COVID-19 has thrown the tourism and travel sectors upside down.

Choice Consumer Rights expert, Alison Elliot, told 3AW many Australians were still in the dark or out of pocket following bookings they weren’t able or allowed to fill.

“We don’t think it’s acceptable people should be waiting so long to get some information about what’s happening with their bookings,” she said.

Among their key concerns, the “highly variable outcomes” people have received from companies.

Press PLAY below to hear what changes are being pushed for

Picture by Getty iStock

