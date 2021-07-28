3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • How idling cars outside schools..

How idling cars outside schools are harming children

6 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for How idling cars outside schools are harming children

The school pick-up could be about to change in a bid to protect children from pollution.

A parliamentary inquiry into air pollution has been told parents picking up their kids from school or daycare should be banned from leaving their car engines running.

Experts say idling cars are causing unnecessary pollution, shrinking children’s lungs and leading to health conditions like asthma in kids.

Member of the Lung Health Research Centre at the University of Melbourne, Clare Walter, says banning idling outside schools won’t completely solve the problem, but it’s an “easy fix” that’ll have a noticeable impact.

“This is one easy step we can do to reduce children’s exposure to these emissions,” she told Ross and Russel.

“It’s completely unnecessary. You wouldn’t blow smoke in children’s faces. Why is it ok to leave the engine running?”

Press PLAY below to hear why experts want car idling banned outside schools

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332