Push to ban food on trains to tackle obesity epidemic
Britain’s outgoing chief medical officer has suggested banning food on public transport to combat the childhood obesity epidemic.
But Jane Martin, executive manage of the Obesity Policy Coalition, said it wasn’t a first order priority in Australia.
“It may make a difference, but I think in Australia we’ve got a lot of other things we can do that would have a positive impact on health and over time reduce obesity,” she said on 3AW Drive.
“It wouldn’t be a first order priority.”
