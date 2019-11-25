Push to ban ‘price cuts’ on cheap junk food

Junk food would come with warning labels and supermarkets would be banned from using price cuts to sell chips and lollies under a draft plan to tackle Australia’s obesity epidemic.

Tom Elliott says people need to take responsibility for what they eat and shouldn’t be pushed by government.

Jane Martin, Executive Manager of the Obesity Policy Coalition, disagrees.

“I’d call it nudging,” she said.

