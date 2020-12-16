Push to ditch fringe benefits tax to kickstart hospitality

A push to scrap or suspend the fringe benefits tax to kickstart the hospitality industry is gaining momentum.

Small Business Ombudsman Kate Carnell and the Restaurant and Catering Association are calling for the tax to be ditched or put on hold for hospitality to attract corporate entertaining to restaurants hit hard by COVID-19.

Guy Grossi, chef and owner of Grossi Florentino, says it “makes absolutely logical sense”.

He says the return of the long lunch would throw struggling eateries a lifeline.

“It’s just the idea of people coming out and enjoying a restaurant to help build the relationship,” he told Stephen Quartermain and Tony Leonard, filling in for Ross and Russel.

“It makes sense to try and encourage people to get out there and spend some money.”

