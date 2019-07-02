Push to ditch ‘gender bias, sexism and violence against women’ from the opera

There’s a growing push for a revolution to remove gender bias, sexism and dramatised acts of violence against women in the opera.

Those behind the petition claim opera needs to get with modern times.

“I think the question is whether we can continue to tell the stories in exactly the same way as when they were written hundreds of years ago, to an audience that’s 70 per cent women in a society that’s completely different,” Lindy Hume, one of Australia’s leading directors, told 3AW Drive.

Click PLAY below to hear more