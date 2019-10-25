Push to follow Uluru’s lead and shut sections of the Grampians to climbers

Uluru has officially been closed to climbers and the push is on to shut other landmarks to help respect Aboriginal culture.

Indigenous groups are hoping to get sections of the Grampians closed to the public in the hope of preserving rock art.

Jason Mifsud, chair of the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation, said they’d received “overwhelming support” from the “majority” of the local rock-climbing community.

“We’ve been overwhelming supported in the decision to try and protect the remaining cultural heritage that sits from a rock art point of view,” he explained on 3AW Drive.

