3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Push to host Women’s World Cup in Australia gains momentum

5 hours ago
3aw drive

The campaign to bring the Women’s Soccer World Cup to Australia is in full swing.

FFA CEO David Gallop said the bid would need both federal and state government support.

“It’s a significant investment,” he said on 3AW Drive.

But he says the return would be well, well worth it.

“I think we’ve seen with the tournament just completed in France this is now a huge world event,” he said.

Click PLAY below to see their pitch!

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
NewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332