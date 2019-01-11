Push to introduce social media breaks at workplaces

The old-fashioned smoko could be a thing of the past.

With cigarette use waning, there’s an ever-growing push to introduce mandated break time at work where employees could check their social media instead.

Australian Institute of Management CEO Professor Gary Martin said it was important workplaces acknowledge the changing way employees seek to use their break times.

“There is a problem we’re facing at workplaces and there needs to be a solution,” he told 3AW Drive.

“Fact of the matter is the social media crazy is here to stay and organisations have to develop a solution.

“People are still going to check their social media even if their organisations try to block them.

“Of course there’s a danger that people aren’t going to interact with their colleagues but they’re doing that now – people are always on their phones.

