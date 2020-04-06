3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Push to make accessing a psychologist easier for Australians

1 hour ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

The Australian Association of Psychologists is pushing for easier access to their services.

They want it made easier to bulk bill sessions and have petitioned the government about it.

“Psychologists want to help people,” Anne-Marie Collins told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“We want to be accessible.”

Ms Collins told Dee Dee there would undoubtedly be a big spike in mental health issues, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Afternoons

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.