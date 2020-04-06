Push to make accessing a psychologist easier for Australians

The Australian Association of Psychologists is pushing for easier access to their services.

They want it made easier to bulk bill sessions and have petitioned the government about it.

“Psychologists want to help people,” Anne-Marie Collins told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“We want to be accessible.”

Ms Collins told Dee Dee there would undoubtedly be a big spike in mental health issues, given the coronavirus pandemic.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Afternoons