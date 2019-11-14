Push to make ALL suburban streets 40km/h

The push is on to make the speed limit in all suburban streets 40km/h.

The Royal Australasian College of Surgeons’ had its annual Trauma Symposium this week and that was one of the suggestions.

Dr Ben Rossiter from Victoria Walks told Neil Mitchell it made sense, given the increasing number of incidents involving pedestrians.

“We need to update our approaches over time,” he said.

“We’ve been very successful in dropping road trauma levels over many decades, but they’ve sort of plateaued and pedestrian fatalities are increasing.

“We constantly have to look at how we do things.”

