Push to overhaul Australia’s pension system

1 hour ago
Tom Elliott

There’s a push to overhaul Australia’s pension system, making it universal for everybody over a certain age.

It would mean there’d be no means testing.

Ian Henschke, National Seniors Chief Advocate, told Tom Elliott Australia’s current system was flawed, when you looked at country’s like New Zealand, where everybody gets it.

He said it would stop Australians from making irresponsible or reckless financial decisions to get themselves under the threshold.

Tom Elliott said the push made “a lot of sense”.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
