There’s a push to raise the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 in Victoria.

And it’s got support from the Australian Lawyers Alliance.

Greg Barns told Tom Elliott it would abolish a “grey area” in the law currently where anybody aged between 10 and 14 could have their criminal intent debated in court first, meaning children could be kept in detention while that process played out.

Tom Elliott has his concerns.

“I reckon 14 is too high,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive