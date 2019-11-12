Push to reform report writing at Australian schools

The President of the Victorian Association of State Secondary School Principals says she’s “interested” to see calls for a reform of report writing.

Sue Bell says it’s already happening.

A report in The Herald Sun said the Australian Council for Education Research was expected to call for significant report card reform in a report due to be handed down this week.

“I’m interested that people are saying we haven’t (reformed) because this actually started about three years ago in Victoria when there was a review of report writing and a change in technology that allowed what we call ‘real time reporting’ and many secondary schools are moving to that now,” Ms Bell told Neil Mitchell.

PIC: Getty Images