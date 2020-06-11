Push to rename Mount Disappointment after miracle rescue

In the wake of the miraculous rescue of autistic 14-year-old William Callaghan, who was lost for two freezing nights at Mount Disappointment, one man has started a push to rename the summit.

James has started a petition calling for a more uplifting name for the area.

“2020 has been a bit of a doomsday year, to be honest,” he told Neil Mitchell.

“Fires are raging, viruses are killing people, and then comes the story of this boy who was lost in the bush on Mt Disappointment.

“Against all the odds William came through and I just think it’s a chance for people to show the world that … there’s still hope in the world.”

James wants the summit renamed Mount Hope.

“I just thought hope was a word that sort of sprang through,” he said.

But William Callaghan’s mum, Penny, wants the summit named after her son’s rescuer ⁠— Ben Gibbs.

“It was incredible to hear his family connection to the mountain. I would prefer the mountain to be named after him,” she said.

You can find James’s petition HERE.

