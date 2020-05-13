3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Push to (temporarily) lift ban..

Push to (temporarily) lift ban on climbing Uluru

51 mins ago
Dee Dee Dunleavy

There’s a push for the ban on climbing Uluru to be lifted temporarily to help boost tourism in the Northern Territory due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

But it’s been met with some trepidation.

Business leaders in the NT want politicians to consider the proposal.

3AW regular Justin Jamieson, publisher of get lost magazine, said there was no doubt people would return, given the “huge spike” before the climb was closed.

“But I’m not really sure (about the idea),” he told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“It’s got to come down to the traditional owners.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Afternoons

Dee Dee Dunleavy
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.