Push to (temporarily) lift ban on climbing Uluru

There’s a push for the ban on climbing Uluru to be lifted temporarily to help boost tourism in the Northern Territory due to the economic impacts of COVID-19.

But it’s been met with some trepidation.

Business leaders in the NT want politicians to consider the proposal.

3AW regular Justin Jamieson, publisher of get lost magazine, said there was no doubt people would return, given the “huge spike” before the climb was closed.

“But I’m not really sure (about the idea),” he told Dee Dee Dunleavy.

“It’s got to come down to the traditional owners.”

