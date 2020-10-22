Push to use barramundi name exclusively for Aussie fish

A campaign has been launched to give Australian Barramundi exclusive naming protections, similar to those offered to Champagne in France.

The push would mean that the fish would have to be produced in Australian waters to be called ‘barramundi’.

Ken Chapman, president of the Australian Barramundi Farmers Association, says many Australians mistakenly assume barramundi was produced domestically.

“You just assume it’s Australian and unfortunately more than half is coming in from overseas, from Asia, where it’s called Asian Sea Bass,” he told Ross and Russel.

“The farming practices are completely different over there.

“In Australia we’ve got a very high standard of environmental sustainability, we don’t use antibiotics, we don’t use hormones, all that sort of stuff.”

