Pyschologist explains why some Victorians have returning to work anxiety

Many workers returning back to the office have anxiety after working from home during the pandemic.

Organisational Psychologist and the Director and Principal of Brash Consulting, Leanne Faraday-Brash, told Tony Jones, who is filling in for Neil Mitchell, the stress is real.

“It is genuinely challenging for some people,” she said.

Ms Farady-Brash told Tony Jones tips for employers wanting to make the transition easier for their staff with anxiety.

However she said “it is not always easy” for employers either.

Image: Getty/istock