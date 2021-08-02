Qantas and Jetstar stand down 2500 workers

About 2500 Qantas and Jetstar workers have been stood down for two months.

It comes in response to domestic border closures, which are significantly limiting travel around Australia.

The airlines say the stand down is a temporary measure and no permanent job losses are expected.

Pilots, cabin crew and airport workers will be affected, mostly in NSW.

Employees will be given two weeks’ notice before the stand down takes effect.

In July, Qantas and Jetstar operated less than 40 per cent of usual domestic flights.