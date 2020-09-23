Qantas cuts iconic sponsorship with Rugby Australia due to COVID-19

Qantas has parted ways with Rugby Australia after being a major sponsor for 30 years, citing the COVID-19 pandemic as the reason.

And it’s feared it may only get worse when it comes to sponsorship.

“It is a big blow, Tom,” Sarah Kelly, Associate Professor in Law and Marketing at the University of Queensland Business School & Deputy Chairman of the Brisbane Lions, told Tom Elliott.

“Sport, in general, is doing it tough and rugby is no exception.”

But Sarah Kelly is looking at the situation with a hint of optimism.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

(Photo by Matt King/Getty Images)