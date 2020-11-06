Qantas cuts raise concerns over the airline’s full service promise

Qantas has today announced it will close its service and sales desks at airports and lounges, with concerns raised the airline won’t be able to keep up its “full service” commitment.

National Secretary of the Transport Workers Union Michael Kaine said it was bad news for workers and travellers.

“Qantas has used this COVID crisis as a cover to push standards in a downward spiral, down towards Jetstar,” he told Tom Elliott.

“One of the things that will go is the lost baggage counter.”

Sir Peter Cosgrove, who served on the board of Qantas, told Neil Mitchell earlier today it was a sad announcement.

“Probably inevitable, but sad.”

Image: iStock