Qantas employees to be redistributed to ‘in demand’ industries during coronavirus pandemic

Qantas employees will be redistributed to major supermarket chains and telcos while Australia comes to grips with the coronavirus pandemic.

Alan Joyce told Neil Mitchell two thirds of Qantas staff would not be required while the aviation industry was decimated.

But he’s trying to find them alternate work in the meantime.

“We are talking to a lot of partners,” Mr Joyce said on 3AW Mornings.

“I’ve had a number of CEOS – Commonwealth Bank, Woolsorwths, Aldi, Coles, Optus, Telstra – all approaching us.

“Their businesses have a surge in demand at the moment because of what’s happening in supermarkets, what’s happening with telcos, and they’re asking us to try and facilitate people to go there.

“We’re trying to get people jobs in the interim while the aviation industry is devastated.”

PIC: Brendon Thorne/Bloomberg via Getty Images