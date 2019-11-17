Qantas flight attendant urged to launch legal action against ‘petulant’ will.i.am

A Qantas flight attendant has been urged to chase a slice of will.i.am’s millions via the courts after the fiery pop star used his massive social media follower to accuse her of racism.

The Black Eyed Peas rapper made the claims after a flight from Brisbane to Sydney.

Will.i.am was met by police at Sydney airport on Saturday after he clashed with the flight attendant, who he claims was “overly aggressive” to him because he couldn’t hear her through his noise-cancelling headphones.

It’s believed she just wanted the American pop star to safely stow his laptop away like every other passenger.

3AW Breakfast hosts Ross and John, former lawyers, say the Qantas staffer has a clear defamation case after he named her and labelled her a racist on social media.

“She’ll have a no-brainer of a defamation action if she wants to pursue it,” Ross said.

The social post unleashed a torrent of online attacks on the flight attendant, which even prompted the rapper to ask his fans to tone it down.

But entertainment reporter Peter Ford said that wasn’t enough.

“Why don’t you delete the photograph, Will? Why don’t you delete her name?” Ford asked.

“It’s very strange.

“Celebrities do this because they want their own way, they’re petulant — not all, obviously, but in this case it reeks to me of someone who was angry and embarrassed.

“To their credit, Qantas have stuck by her.”

Click PLAY to hear more from Peter Ford and his Twitter stoush with will.i.am