Qantas to make COVID-19 jabs mandatory for staff

Qantas has introduced a new policy requiring all employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Cabin crew, pilots and airport workers will need to be fully vaccinated by November 15, while the remainder of staff will have until March next year.

The only exemptions will be people who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons, which the airline expects will be “very rare”.

Qantas says the decision follows consultation with its 22,000 strong workforce.

A Qantas survey found 89 per cent of staff have already been vaccinated or are planning to do so.