Qantas launches vaccination campaign with emotional ad

It’s fair to say there’s been a big response to this.

Qantas has tugged at the heartstrings of many Australians with a new campaign, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

It features people desperate to get overseas to see loved ones again, or experience what the rest of the world has to offer.

The airline has also announced it will offer people the chance to win free flights for a year, but only if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Press PLAY below to watch the advertisement