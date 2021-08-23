3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Qantas launches vaccination campaign with..

Qantas launches vaccination campaign with emotional ad

3 hours ago
3aw news
Article image for Qantas launches vaccination campaign with emotional ad

It’s fair to say there’s been a big response to this.

Qantas has tugged at the heartstrings of many Australians with a new campaign, encouraging people to get vaccinated.

It features people desperate to get overseas to see loved ones again, or experience what the rest of the world has to offer.

The airline has also announced it will offer people the chance to win free flights for a year, but only if they are fully vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Press PLAY below to watch the advertisement

3aw news
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332