The Qantas vaccination ad that has ‘resonated so much’ with Australians

It’s fair to say there’s been a big response to this.

Qantas has tugged at the heartstrings of many Australians with a new campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated.

It features people desperate to get overseas to see loved ones again, or experience what the rest of the world has to offer.

Advertising executive Justin Papps says “it’s got a very big response in a very short period of time”.

“I think the reason why it’s resonated so much is it’s sort of the ad we’ve been waiting for.

“We’ve had lots of rational messages for the last 18 months … this goes to the heartstrings and I think it cuts through on that front.”

