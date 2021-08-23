3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 3AW online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • The Qantas vaccination ad that..

The Qantas vaccination ad that has ‘resonated so much’ with Australians

2 hours ago
see the ad
Article image for The Qantas vaccination ad that has ‘resonated so much’ with Australians

It’s fair to say there’s been a big response to this.

Qantas has tugged at the heartstrings of many Australians with a new campaign encouraging people to get vaccinated.

  • Scroll down for the ad that’s ‘resonated so much’ with Australians

It features people desperate to get overseas to see loved ones again, or experience what the rest of the world has to offer.

Advertising executive Justin Papps says “it’s got a very big response in a very short period of time”.

“I think the reason why it’s resonated so much is it’s sort of the ad we’ve been waiting for.

“We’ve had lots of rational messages for the last 18 months … this goes to the heartstrings and I think it cuts through on that front.”

Press PLAY below to hear why Mr Papps thinks the ad has been so popular

Press PLAY below to watch the advertisement

Image: Qantas

see the ad
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332