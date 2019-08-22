Qantas plans non-stop flights to London and New York

Qantas has announced the testing of non-stop flights from Sydney to London and New York amid a $1.3 billion drop in profits.

The annual results released by Qantas showed a 6.5 per cent fall in net earnings which it has put down to rising fuel costs.

But the airline is focusing on “Project Sunrise” which could start as soon as 2022 and be among the longest commercial flights in the world.

The 19-hour route will run test flights at the end of the year which will carry a maximum of 40 people.

Qantas chief executive Alan Joyce tells Ross Greenwood he is confident the non-stop flights will appeal to customers.

“People are loving it, they want to fly direct.

“We’re designing the product for these long haul flights, more space in economy, better seats in business class and premium economy, and we’ll have a new first-class product on this Sunrise aircraft.”

