Qantas to cut 20 per cent of workforce

Qantas is set to sack at least 6000 of its 29,000 employees as part of a three-year plan to deal with the COVID-19 fallout.

Cabin and ground crew, and staff at the airline’s Sydney head office are among those who will be laid off as part of the cost cutting measure.

The airline will ground at least 100 planes for up to a year.

Qantas has also announced it will raise $1.9 billion through share sales.

The airline has gone into a trading halt while it prepares to launch the huge capital raising plan.