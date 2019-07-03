Qld government bans combustible cladding

The Queensland government has banned combustible cladding on building projects as it is too risky to insure and use.

Certifiers will be allowed to continue to work with professional indemnity insurance but it will exclude combustible cladding.

The combustible cladding ban would extend to all aluminium composite panels which have a polyethylene core of more than 30 per cent.

Queensland Building Construction Commission Deputy Commissioner Philip Halton discusses with Ross Greenwood the state of the insurance industry.

Click PLAY to hear the full interview