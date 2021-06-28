Army veteran says he was turned away from a Melbourne restaurant because of his wheelchair

A quadriplegic Afghanistan veteran says he was turned away from a restaurant in Melbourne’s north-east because he’s in a wheelchair.

Joel Sardi tried to book a table for five and was told the restaurant had space for the group.

But when he mentioned he was in a wheelchair he says he was told there was no room for him.

“They said ‘No we can’t accept it because we need the money and your wheelchair will take up too much space’,” Mr Sardi said.

Mr Sardi says he was "gobsmacked" by the restaurant's actions.

“I didn’t know what to say,” he said.

“The last conversation I had was with the boss, he was quite forward in telling me I wasn’t welcome there.

“He was by no means taking a step back or apologetic for what he had done.

“He said I’m welcome to sit outside but they can’t put me inside.”

3AW Mornings has contacted the restaurant in question for comment.

