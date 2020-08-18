Quarantine with puppies: Federal Labor MP’s labradors are wreaking havoc
A federal MP is cooped up in complete quarantine for two weeks, so she can head to Canberra for Parliament.
But staying indoors has been complicated for Labor member for Dunkley, Peta Murphy.
Why?
She has TWO labrador puppies who are wreaking havoc while kept inside.
Day 2 of 14 days quarantine before heading to Canberra for Parliament. It’s going to be a looong fortnight. #labsofauspol @Bowenchris pic.twitter.com/Gw4A021e63
— Peta Murphy MP (@petajan) August 10, 2020
Quarantine Day 7. It’s 3.30pm. This has been going on ALL day. #labsofauspol #Quarantine pic.twitter.com/CnBYYvNP55
— Peta Murphy MP (@petajan) August 15, 2020