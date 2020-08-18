3AW
Quarantine with puppies: Federal Labor MP’s labradors are wreaking havoc

3 hours ago
A federal MP is cooped up in complete quarantine for two weeks, so she can head to Canberra for Parliament.

But staying indoors has been complicated for Labor member for Dunkley, Peta Murphy.

Why?

She has TWO labrador puppies who are wreaking havoc while kept inside.

