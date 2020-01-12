3AW
Queen, Alice Cooper headline national bushfire concert, hosted by Celeste Barber

7 hours ago
3AW News

International stars Alice Cooper and K. D. Lang have joined the line-up for a national bushfire relief concert.

Called Fire Fight Australia, the Sydney concert will also feature rock legends Queen and be hosted by comedian Celeste Barber.

Barber (pictured above) has shot to fame and popularity after her Facebook fundraiser accrued a staggering $50 million.

Lang is set to perform her stunning rendition of Hallelujah.

Other big name artists include Icehouse, Guy Sebastian, Tina Arena, John Farnham, Hilltop Hoods, Jessica Mauboy and Amy Shark.

Tickets for the February 16 concert at ANZ Stadium go on sale today.

Funds raised will go to fire services, the Red Cross and the RSPCA’s bushfire appeal.

(Top image of Celeste Barber: Hugh Stewart)

