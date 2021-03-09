Queen breaks silence on Harry and Meghan’s bombshell interview

Buckingham Palace has broken its silence on Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview.

In the bombshell interview, the Duchess of Sussex said a senior member of the royal family showed concern about how dark their child’s skin would be.

A statement on behalf of the Queen says the “whole family is sadden to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately,” the statement continued.

“Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members,” the Queen added.

Image: Chris Jackson/Getty