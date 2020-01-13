Queen breaks silence on Harry and Meghan’s split from royal family

The Queen has given her blessing for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to live a more independent life.

She released a statement regarding Prince Harry’s and Meghan’s decision to split from the royal family following a meeting overnight.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement last week announcing their decision to “step back” as senior royals and become “financially independent”.

After crisis talks were held with Prince Charles, Prince William and Prince Harry, the Queen has released a statement, saying she’s “entirely supportive” of the couple’s decision.

She says there will be a “period of transition” for the pair, but wants “final decisions” to be made in the coming days (full statement below).

Some commentators have suggested the couple may be stripped of their formal titles of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, pointing out the Queen simply refers to them as ‘Harry and Meghan’ and ‘the Sussexes’.

Full statement from the Queen

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives.

“It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK.

“These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.”

Image: Getty/Mark Cuthbert