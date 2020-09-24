Queen Victoria Market ‘dying’ because of COVID-19 travel restriction
There are calls for the Victorian government to immediately scrap the five kilometre limit on travel for essential food shopping.
Jackie Watts, Melbourne City Councillor, says the Queen Victoria Market is dying because of it.
“There is nobody there, when there could be,” she said.
“People can’t come there because of the five kilometre restriction, which is an arbitrary restriction, anyway.”
