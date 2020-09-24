3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queen Victoria Market ‘dying’ because..

Queen Victoria Market ‘dying’ because of COVID-19 travel restriction

3 hours ago
Tom Elliott

There are calls for the Victorian government to immediately scrap the five kilometre limit on travel for essential food shopping.

Jackie Watts, Melbourne City Councillor, says the Queen Victoria Market is dying because of it.

“There is nobody there, when there could be,” she said.

“People can’t come there because of the five kilometre restriction, which is an arbitrary restriction, anyway.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

Tom Elliott
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332