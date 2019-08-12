Queen Victoria Market is heading online

Melbourne’s iconic market place is set to revamp it’s shopping experience for customers by offering a online shopping and delivery service.

Queen Victoria Market have partnered with YourGrocer to offer fresh produce straight your home.

Stan Liacos, CEO of Queen Victoria Market, told 3AW’s Neil Mitchell he is encouraging traders to offer their produce online to met the changing demands of consumers

“It’s simply about giving people choice,” said Mr Liacos.

“There’s a lot of Melbournians who want market produce and don’t get a chance to get to the market.

“There will be a small service fee but shouldn’t be anymore expensive than going to the market.”

Click PLAY below to hear more on the online plan