Queen’s Birthday honours: Hugh Jackman, Rosie Batty, Frank Sedgman among the recipients

More than 1000 Australians have today been awarded Queen’s Birthday honours.

Politicians, sports stars, entertainers, and researchers are among those today recognised for their contributions to the community.

Hugh Jackman, Ita Buttrose, Eric Bana, Sigrid Thornton, Guy Sebastian and former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd have all received awards.

Tennis legend Frank Sedgman, 91, who was today awarded an Officer of the Order, said never thought he’d receive the award.

“It’s amazing that it’s come at such an age,” he told 3AW’s Tony Jones.

Richmond Football Club President, Peggy O’Neill, who was recognised for her contributions to AFL, superannuation law, and the advancement of women in leadership, said the award was an honour.

“It’s very humbling … The three topics have really been my life’s mission and work when I look back on it.

“You reflect on your life when you get an award like this,” she told Tony Jones.

High school student, Jade Hameister, is also being honored.

The teenager has been awarded an Order of Australia Medal for becoming the youngest person to complete a ‘polar hat-trick, skiing to the North Pole, the South Pole, and across Greenland.

A record 40 per cent of honours were awarded to women this year.