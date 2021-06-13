3AW
Queen’s Birthday Honours: More than a thousand Australians recognised

7 hours ago
Article image for Queen’s Birthday Honours: More than a thousand Australians recognised

More than 1000 Australians have been honoured in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Among the recipients are former footballer and MND campaigner Neale Daniher, actor Chris Hemsworth, political commentator Peta Credlin, and former artistic director of the Australian Ballet David McAllister.

Several honours were awarded in recognition of work on the COVID-19 frontline, including director of the infectious diseases department at Barwon Health, Clinical Professor Eugene Athan.

This year, a record 44 per cent of the 1190 honours recipients are women.

(Image: Asanka Ratnayake / Getty)

