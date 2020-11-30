3AW
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Queensland border reopens to Victorians..

Queensland border reopens to Victorians for the first time since July

11 hours ago
Ross and Russel
Article image for Queensland border reopens to Victorians for the first time since July

Victorians can today travel to Queensland for the first time since July.

The first flight from Melbourne is set to arrive in Brisbane just after 9am.

The border has also re-opened to Sydneysiders for the first time in months.

Arrivals to the sunshine state will be greeted with a humid day with a top of 32 degrees forecast.

Nine News reporter at Brisbane Airport, Aislin Kriukelis, says the number of interstate arrivals travelling through the airport today is more than double the number that arrived last Tuesday.

“We have heard that it’s estimated 6000 interstate visitors heading into Brisbane today,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Mainly from Victoria and Sydney.”

Queensland is now open to all interstate arrivals except those from Adelaide.

Victorians can now travel to all states and territories except Western Australia without the need to quarantine.

Press PLAY below for more.

Ross and Russel
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332