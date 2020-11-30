Queensland border reopens to Victorians for the first time since July

Victorians can today travel to Queensland for the first time since July.

The first flight from Melbourne is set to arrive in Brisbane just after 9am.

The border has also re-opened to Sydneysiders for the first time in months.

Arrivals to the sunshine state will be greeted with a humid day with a top of 32 degrees forecast.

Nine News reporter at Brisbane Airport, Aislin Kriukelis, says the number of interstate arrivals travelling through the airport today is more than double the number that arrived last Tuesday.

“We have heard that it’s estimated 6000 interstate visitors heading into Brisbane today,” she told Ross and Russel.

“Mainly from Victoria and Sydney.”

Queensland is now open to all interstate arrivals except those from Adelaide.

Victorians can now travel to all states and territories except Western Australia without the need to quarantine.

