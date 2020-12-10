3AW
Queensland COVID vaccine trial abandoned over false positive HIV tests

2 hours ago
3AW News
Article image for Queensland COVID vaccine trial abandoned over false positive HIV tests

Trials of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by the University of Queensland and CSL have been abandoned.

Several participants in the clinical trials are understood to have returned false positive readings on HIV tests.

The federal government has terminated a deal to buy more than 50 million doses of the potential vaccine.

An additional 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and another 11 million doses of the Novavax vaccine have been secured following the termination of the Queensland vaccine deal.

Infectious disease expert Professor Robert Booy says there is no risk to health of trial participants.

“There’s no infectious virus in the vaccine … and it’s a very odd false positive,” he said.

“Everyone who has been involved in the trial, and there’s been hundreds, are well and there’s been no one infected [with HIV].”

