Queensland Premier announces when border will reopen to Victorians
Victorians will be able to travel to Queensland in less than a week.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning confirmed Victorians, along with residents of Greater Sydney on December 1.
It comes as Victoria recorded a 25th consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case or a death.
No new cases, lost lives or active cases reported yesterday. 16,409 test results were received – thank you to everyone who got tested. More detail: https://t.co/pcll7ySEgz#StaySafeStayOpen #COVID19Vic #EveryTestHelps pic.twitter.com/aASVMquJ3Z
— VicGovDHHS (@VicGovDHHS) November 24, 2020