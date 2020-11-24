3AW
Queensland Premier announces when border will reopen to Victorians

4 hours ago
NINE NEWS AUSTRALIA
Victorians will be able to travel to Queensland in less than a week.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk this morning confirmed Victorians, along with residents of Greater Sydney on December 1.

It comes as Victoria recorded a 25th consecutive day without a new COVID-19 case or a death.

