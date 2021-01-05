Question mark looms over the Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix could be postponed due to Victoria’s strict quarantine requirements.

The event was cancelled at the last minute in 2020 as Victoria’s COVID-19 cases rose.

The Victorian government this afternoon confirmed they were in talks with key stakeholders ahead of the March 21 event.

Formula 1 reporter for Autosport, Luke Smith, said it was looking like it would be postponed “at best” until later in the year.

He told Matt Granland and Bryce McGain on Sportsday teams would need to arrive in Melbourne in early March which would “create a lot of pressure to the series”.

“So long as the two week quarantine does remain in place, just due to logistical and travel pressures there are in F1, I think it will be quite difficult to get the series back into Australia for the Grand Prix.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: iStock

: