3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Question mark looms over the Australian Grand Prix

2 hours ago
sportsday
Australian Grand PrixFormula 1
Article image for Question mark looms over the Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix could be postponed due to Victoria’s strict quarantine requirements.

The event was cancelled at the last minute in 2020 as Victoria’s COVID-19 cases rose.

The Victorian government this afternoon confirmed they were in talks with key stakeholders ahead of the March 21 event.

Formula 1 reporter for Autosport, Luke Smith, said it was looking like it would be postponed “at best” until later in the year.

He told Matt Granland and Bryce McGain on Sportsday teams would need to arrive in Melbourne in early March which would “create a lot of pressure to the series”.

“So long as the two week quarantine does remain in place, just due to logistical and travel pressures there are in F1, I think it will be quite difficult to get the series back into Australia for the Grand Prix.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full chat

Image: iStock

:

sportsday
AustraliaEntertainmentLifestyleMotoringNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332