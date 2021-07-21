Questions asked over ‘outrageous’ access to business support grants

Part-time Uber drivers who have other jobs are being paid business support grants, with some able to claim as much as $7000.

They’re classed as taxi drivers under the system, which is an industry that’s been given the tick to receive financial support.

Some may not have driven a shift in months.

It comes as battling sole traders and business owners continue to contact 3AW to voice frustration over their struggles in receiving support.

Neil Mitchell said it made little sense.

“I can understand if you’re a small business owner and the cabs are your business, but you’ve got a part-time Uber driver who might be working in a full-time job at home, even now, and not really going to drive anyway (and) I can still get $7000,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Rob Barton from the Transport Matters Party confirmed the reports.

“It’s outrageous, isn’t it Neil,” he said.

Picture by Getty iStock