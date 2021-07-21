3AW
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332

Create a 3AW account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 3AW content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Questions asked over ‘outrageous’ access..

Questions asked over ‘outrageous’ access to business support grants

4 hours ago
red hot tip confirmed
Red Hot Tip Confirmed
Article image for Questions asked over ‘outrageous’ access to business support grants

Part-time Uber drivers who have other jobs are being paid business support grants, with some able to claim as much as $7000.

They’re classed as taxi drivers under the system, which is an industry that’s been given the tick to receive financial support.

Some may not have driven a shift in months.

It comes as battling sole traders and business owners continue to contact 3AW to voice frustration over their struggles in receiving support.

Neil Mitchell said it made little sense.

“I can understand if you’re a small business owner and the cabs are your business, but you’ve got a part-time Uber driver who might be working in a full-time job at home, even now, and not really going to drive anyway (and) I can still get $7000,” the 3AW Mornings host said.

Rob Barton from the Transport Matters Party confirmed the reports.

“It’s outrageous, isn’t it Neil,” he said.

Press PLAY below to hear how it’s happening

Picture by Getty iStock

red hot tip confirmed
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131332