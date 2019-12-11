3AW
Questions over effectiveness of drug amnesty bins at music festivals

34 mins ago
3aw drive

Drug amnesty bins will be introduced at music festivals in NSW this summer, giving drug users one last chance to ditch their substances before entering venues.

It’s said the bins will increase safety and prevent young people from panicking if they see police or sniffer dogs when entering.

Tom Elliott questioned whether they’d be effective, given the person has already decided they were going to risk it anyway.

Former police officer Greg Denham, an ambassador with Harm Reduction Australia, told Tom Elliott it was a small step in the right direction.

“But it’s probably not going to have the impact police and others would like it to have,” he said.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

