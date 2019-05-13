Advertisement
Questions raised over policy to help first-home buyers
Tom Elliott has expressed concern over a policy both major parties have committed to on the eve of the election.
It would help first-home buyers save for a deposit, with only five per cent needed.
“There’s too many unanswered questions,” Tom Elliott said.
He spoke about the matter with Louis Christopher, managing director of property analyst firm SQM Research.
He also raised several concerns.
