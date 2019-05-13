3AW
Advertisement
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131332
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Questions raised over policy to..

Questions raised over policy to help first-home buyers

2 hours ago
3aw drive

Tom Elliott has expressed concern over a policy both major parties have committed to on the eve of the election.

It would help first-home buyers save for a deposit, with only five per cent needed.

“There’s too many unanswered questions,” Tom Elliott said.

He spoke about the matter with Louis Christopher, managing director of property analyst firm SQM Research.

He also raised several concerns.

Click PLAY below to hear more on 3AW Drive

3aw drive
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
131332